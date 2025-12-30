Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,294,575 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 73.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,442.4% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 93,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 71,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $294,201.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,523. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 11.25%.The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.