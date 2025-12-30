Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Bank First National Corporation $BFC

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 177.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank First National were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First National by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank First National by 17,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Bank First National by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bank First National by 118.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Bank First National by 6.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Bank First National from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank First National from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Bank First National Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BFC stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.40. Bank First National Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.49 and a 52-week high of $139.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank First National had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank’s core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

