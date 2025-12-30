AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,287 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,967,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,767.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,039,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,284,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,017,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AU. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 7.1%

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by?products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

