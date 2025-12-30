Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.5809.

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Sunrun stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 106.50% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $51,442.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 873,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,551,860. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,870 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $33,286.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 359,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,558.20. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 445,536 shares of company stock worth $8,579,156 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,764,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 410,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 401.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,239 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 31,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

