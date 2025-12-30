Critical Analysis: Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hafnia has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Hafnia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $269.19 million 6.30 $70.41 million $3.42 5.65 Hafnia $1.94 billion 1.40 $774.03 million $0.61 8.80

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hafnia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Hafnia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S 50.46% 20.80% 10.71% Hafnia 29.50% 13.50% 8.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cadeler A/S and Hafnia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hafnia 0 1 0 1 3.00

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.