678,921 Shares in Carvana Co. $CVNA Bought by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 678,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,116,000. Carvana makes up about 5.7% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 8,700.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,527 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $725,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,912,275. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total value of $12,381,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,478,014.82. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,332 shares of company stock valued at $213,583,764. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson set a $360.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.32.

NYSE CVNA opened at $433.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.51. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $485.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

