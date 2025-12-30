TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $437.0640.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,991,000 after buying an additional 41,803 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $427.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $461.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.29. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

