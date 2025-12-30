Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AGCO by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.