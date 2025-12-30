Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) & FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Head to Head Analysis

Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON – Get Free Report) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zeons and FuelCell Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeons N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $158.16 million 2.46 -$187.90 million ($7.84) -1.04

Zeons has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Zeons has a beta of -1.79, meaning that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zeons and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeons 0 0 0 0 0.00 FuelCell Energy 1 5 0 1 2.14

FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $9.06, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Given FuelCell Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Zeons.

Profitability

This table compares Zeons and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeons N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy -118.80% -18.85% -13.26%

Summary

FuelCell Energy beats Zeons on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeons

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products. The company was formerly known as U.S. Sustainable Energy Corporation and changed its name to Zeons Corporation in February 2010. The company is based in Natchez, Mississippi.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems. It also offers technology to produce electricity, heat, hydrogen, and water. In addition, the company provides turn-key solutions, including development, engineering, procurement, construction, interconnection, and operation services. It serves various markets, including utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, commercial and hospitality, microgrids, manufacturing, industrial hydrogen, port, oil and gas, wind and solar projects, food and beverage, hydrogen for mobility and material handling, and hydrogen fuel for heat, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, and Europe. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

