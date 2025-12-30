Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISSC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 65.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 189,375 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 96,695 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth $2,927,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $344.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.77. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

