FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FibroGen, Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $8.60. FibroGen shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 28,917 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 404,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 25.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter worth $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious unmet medical needs. Since its founding in 1993, the company has built a diversified portfolio encompassing small molecules and biologics that address anemia, fibrotic diseases and oncology.

The company’s lead product, roxadustat, is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor designed to treat anemia in chronic kidney disease.

