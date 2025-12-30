FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $1.45. FiscalNote shares last traded at $1.5080, with a volume of 472,436 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.89). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 830.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 800,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 714,091 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in FiscalNote by 147.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 617.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 230,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is a technology and data services company specializing in government and regulatory intelligence. Founded in 2013 by Timothy Hwang, Gerald Yao and Jonathan Chen, the company is headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in New York, Brussels, London, Singapore and Hong Kong. FiscalNote went public in March 2021 through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NOTE.

The company’s flagship software-as-a-service platform aggregates legislative and regulatory data from jurisdictions around the world, combining that information with AI-driven analytics and expert commentary.

