Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.26. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 20,616 shares changing hands.

Koil Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services. The company also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; and refurbishment and repurposing of recovered subsea equipment, as well as support services for offshore interventions.

