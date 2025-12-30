authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 600,069 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 853,560 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

authID Price Performance

AUID opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. authID has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 180.17% and a negative net margin of 728.89%.The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other authID news, Director Ken Jisser acquired 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $50,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,235. This trade represents a 78.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Jeffrey Garchik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,073,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,976.78. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in authID during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of authID by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of authID by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC increased its position in authID by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 120,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,922 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

authID Company Profile

authID (NASDAQ: AUID) is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification and biometric authentication solutions. The company offers a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations securely verify user identities, prevent account takeover and reduce fraud. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, authID’s software supports biometric modalities including facial recognition, voice verification and liveness detection to ensure that customers are who they claim to be.

The company’s flagship product suite enables enterprises to integrate identity proofing and continuous authentication into their online and mobile applications.

