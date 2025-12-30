Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.7273.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

RJF opened at $164.00 on Thursday. Raymond James Financial has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Paul C. Reilly sold 130,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $21,321,584.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 260,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,508,079.90. This trade represents a 33.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

