Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Legend Biotech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.7%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 76.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 913.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

LEGN opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with research and development operations in Shanghai, the company leverages a global infrastructure to advance innovative cellular therapies. Legend Biotech pursues a strategy of strategic collaboration to extend its reach, most notably through its partnership with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The company’s lead asset, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (commercially marketed as Carvykti), is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.