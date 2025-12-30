Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2025

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGNGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Legend Biotech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 76.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 913.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.7%

LEGN opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with research and development operations in Shanghai, the company leverages a global infrastructure to advance innovative cellular therapies. Legend Biotech pursues a strategy of strategic collaboration to extend its reach, most notably through its partnership with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The company’s lead asset, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (commercially marketed as Carvykti), is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.