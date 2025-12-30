Reviewing The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) & Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) and Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and Global Interactive Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 5 6 1 2.67 Global Interactive Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus target price of $116.30, indicating a potential upside of 30.69%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Global Interactive Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

77.7% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Global Interactive Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $651.00 million 11.75 $143.27 million $1.77 50.28 Global Interactive Technologies $790,000.00 3.27 -$6.17 million ($0.59) -1.19

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Interactive Technologies. Global Interactive Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Global Interactive Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 22.10% 10.57% 8.97% Global Interactive Technologies N/A -104.68% -93.94%

Risk and Volatility

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Interactive Technologies has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Global Interactive Technologies on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services. It also offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. In addition, the company provides consulting, implementation, and training services, as well as maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, such as air, ocean, and truck modes; logistics service providers, including third-party logistics providers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers; and distribution-intensive companies, such as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers through subscription, transactional or perpetual license basis. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Global Interactive Technologies

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

