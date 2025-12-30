Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Receives $27.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.8750.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 124.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $106,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,340.58. This represents a 20.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $2,103,479.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,024,861 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,007.13. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 401.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 58.3% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.