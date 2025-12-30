Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp set a $29.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,819,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,478,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,809 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,138,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,382.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,059,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 987,896 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

