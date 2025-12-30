Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Receives $32.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.7143.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTX shares. Mizuho upgraded Avalo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.52). Research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,209,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Allostery Investments LP grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

