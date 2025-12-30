Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) Receives $64.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Albany International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Get Albany International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Albany International

Albany International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AIN stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. Albany International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 4.66%.The company had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently -57.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $96,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,385.80. This represents a 13.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter worth $628,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany’s products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.