TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.8571.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWFG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. TWFG has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 101.35 and a quick ratio of 101.35.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. TWFG had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TWFG will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in TWFG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of TWFG by 15.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 263,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 35,357 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in TWFG by 131.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TWFG during the first quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TWFG in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,225,000.

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

