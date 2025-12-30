EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Brokerages

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on EZCORP in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
EZPW opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.52. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $21.49.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.
