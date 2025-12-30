BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 4 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of BioPharma Credit stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS: BOPCF) is a closed-end investment company that specializes in providing debt financing solutions to the global life sciences sector. The firm offers a range of credit products—including senior secured loans, convertible loans and royalty monetization structures—designed to meet the capital needs of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stages. By focusing on secured and structured credit, BioPharma Credit seeks to deliver consistent income while managing risk through collateralized arrangements and diversified portfolios.

Since its inception in 2016, the company has built a track record of partnering with innovative drug developers and medical technology firms.

