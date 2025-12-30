Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Increases By 82.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 251,206 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 137,367 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTI opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0706 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

