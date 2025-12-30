Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Increases By 82.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 251,206 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 137,367 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IBTI opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $22.47.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0706 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
- Your “birthright claim” just got activated
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- The McDonald’s Secret
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.