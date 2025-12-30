Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Short Interest Update

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 76,576,037 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the November 30th total of 41,463,714 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,469,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,469,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 270.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.8% in the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

