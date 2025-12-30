Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,994,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,415,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,699,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,862,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,516,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,359,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $102,131,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.45. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1,162.00) million for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.26%.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.