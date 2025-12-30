VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $199.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.7143.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get VSE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VSEC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

VSE Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 946.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth about $498,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $178.73 on Thursday. VSE has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. VSE had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $282.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company’s solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE’s core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.