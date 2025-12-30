Head-To-Head Review: GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) versus Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) and GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and GREE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -18.92% -165.48% -5.44% GREE N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Century Casinos has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GREE has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

66.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Century Casinos and GREE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 1 0 4 0 2.60 GREE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Century Casinos currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 169.61%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than GREE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Casinos and GREE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $575.92 million 0.07 -$128.17 million ($3.53) -0.39 GREE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GREE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Casinos.

Summary

Century Casinos beats GREE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About GREE

GREE, Inc. operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally. The company also offers REALITY, a metaverse for smartphone for individuals to turn themselves into digital avatar and stream various contents, and VTuber business that allows streamers to host live digital performances, play games, and chat services; and REALITY XR cloud, a cloud solution platform that enables corporate customers to build their own metaverse using 3DCG and XR technologies, as well as develop and publish blockchain games. In addition, it provides Marketing DX a service designed to accompany the evolution of client companies and business growth; Operation DX that manages customer relationships, quality control, and risks associated with business development; and DDM, an analytics platform to restructures disorganized internal data by incorporating real-time visualization. Further, the company offers aumo that provides travel and lifestyle information content including latest information on restaurants, shopping, and travel, as well as user reviews on various stores and other facilities; and support for creation of sales promotion pages, access analysis, and post and dissemination of store and facility information. Additionally, it provides jobda for job-related information; LIMIA, an on-;one magazines that features home and living lifestyle content; MINE, an on-line video magazine that features women's fashion, beauty and lifestyle content; and ARINE, a on-line magazine for young women. The company also offers DADAN to deliver the entertainment of manga; STUDIO DADAN to plan and produce manga content; and invests in internet and IT fields. GREE, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

