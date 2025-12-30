Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $69.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.20.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STNG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 67.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 77.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 143.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 206.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of -0.30.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.01%.The firm had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.