Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Increases By 66.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,240 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the November 30th total of 56,143 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAPB stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $1.4092 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 52.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:AAPB Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.09% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.