Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Up 56.5% in December

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,774,043 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the November 30th total of 1,772,528 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,401 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,401 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Agenus has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.34.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 36,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 3,080.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 427,604 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Agenus by 110.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 220,327 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. The company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies designed to modulate the immune system’s response to cancer. Leveraging proprietary platforms in checkpoint modulation, vaccine technology and adjuvant systems, Agenus aims to deliver combination regimens that enhance antitumor activity across a variety of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Agenus’ pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies targeting immune checkpoints, cytokine-based therapeutics and vaccine candidates built on its engineered heat shock protein (HSP) platform.

