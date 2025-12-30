Reviewing United Rentals (NYSE:URI) and OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG)

OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneConstruction Group and United Rentals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Rentals $15.35 billion 3.39 $2.58 billion $38.88 21.05

Profitability

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than OneConstruction Group.

This table compares OneConstruction Group and United Rentals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A United Rentals 15.83% 31.30% 9.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OneConstruction Group and United Rentals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConstruction Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 United Rentals 1 5 12 2 2.75

United Rentals has a consensus target price of $954.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given United Rentals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Rentals is more favorable than OneConstruction Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Rentals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Rentals beats OneConstruction Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConstruction Group

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, at auctions, and directly to manufacturers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. United Rentals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

