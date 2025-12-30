Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Scor Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.58. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Scor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scor will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile



SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company’s main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

