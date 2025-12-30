Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

VTYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $9.08 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $647.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Nuss sold 12,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $97,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 489,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,793.32. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 47,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $365,503.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,372,863 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,502.36. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $9,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 607,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 246,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome.

