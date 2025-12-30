RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

NYSE:RLX opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.09. RLX Technology has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). RLX Technology had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.99 million.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from RLX Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 390.0%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 49,495,580.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,474,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in RLX Technology by 73.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,753 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc (NYSE:RLX) is a China-based company specializing in electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company develops, manufactures and markets closed-pod vaping devices and prefilled cartridges, positioning its products as an alternative to traditional combustible tobacco. RLX emphasizes consistent nicotine delivery, flavor variety and convenience through its proprietary e-liquid formulations and device design.

RLX operates a vertically integrated business model that encompasses research and development, production, quality control and sales.

