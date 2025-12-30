TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TCTM Kids IT Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Up 2.2%
TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported $12.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.
TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
