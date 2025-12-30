Wall Street Zen Upgrades Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) to “Hold”

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Zhihu alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZH

Zhihu Stock Down 3.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $287.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zhihu by 60.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,401 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 1,769.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 180,583 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Zhihu by 787.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 112,184 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zhihu by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu is China’s leading online question-and-answer platform, providing a space where users can ask questions, share knowledge, and engage with content across science, technology, business, culture, and lifestyle. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, Zhihu has cultivated a community-driven environment that emphasizes credible, in-depth answers from experts, professionals, and enthusiasts.

The company’s core service revolves around its Q&A platform, enabling registered users to post questions and receive comprehensive responses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.