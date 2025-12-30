StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

StealthGas Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter worth $103,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc is an international shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG), including propane, butane and ammonia. The company operates a fleet of modern pressurized LPG carriers with capacities ranging from approximately 2,500 to 9,100 cubic meters, providing safe and efficient carriage of petrochemical gases worldwide.

Founded in 2005 and incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, StealthGas is headquartered in Athens, Greece, with additional commercial and operational offices in major shipping centers across Europe and Asia.

