Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in December

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,512 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 25,279 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Aperam Price Performance
OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $30.50.
About Aperam
Aperam is a global producer of stainless steel, electrical steel, and specialty steel products, serving a diverse range of industries from automotive and aerospace to energy and consumer goods. The company’s offerings include hot-rolled and cold-rolled stainless steel coils and sheets, precision strip, tubes, and wire products designed to meet strict quality and performance standards. Aperam’s product portfolio is complemented by value-added services such as cutting, slitting, and surface treatments, enabling customized solutions for its customers.
Headquartered in Luxembourg, Aperam operates production facilities and distribution centers across Europe and South America, with major plants in Belgium, France, Spain, and Brazil.
