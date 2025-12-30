Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.4550.

Martinrea International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc is a global automotive parts manufacturer specializing in lightweight metal components, assemblies and fluid handling systems. As a diversified Tier 1 supplier, the company designs and produces aluminum stamping, tubular products, fluid conveyance systems, and structural assemblies that are used in powertrains, chassis and body-and–interior applications. Its engineering teams work closely with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop solutions that meet evolving performance, safety and emissions standards.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Martinrea has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad international footprint.

