Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119 and last traded at GBX 119.42. Approximately 63,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 174,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostelworld Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

About Hostelworld Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.90.

(Get Free Report)

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services. In addition, it engages in the technology trading business. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.