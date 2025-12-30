ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.82. 35,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 81,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised ENDRA Life Sciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on ENDRA Life Sciences from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.33.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -47.46 EPS for the current year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a medical technology company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that focuses on the development and commercialization of Thermoacoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS™) imaging. The company’s proprietary TAEUS platform combines conventional ultrasound with thermoacoustic signals to provide non-invasive, real-time temperature monitoring of soft tissue. This technology is designed to improve the safety, efficacy and outcomes of thermal ablation procedures and other heat-based therapies.

ENDRA’s core product line centers on a compact, easy-to-integrate device that augments existing ultrasound systems.

