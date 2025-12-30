Critical Review: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) vs. Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) and Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Roku and Radio One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 1 5 20 1 2.78 Radio One 1 0 0 0 1.00

Roku presently has a consensus price target of $116.91, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Roku’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Roku is more favorable than Radio One.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roku has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radio One has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.3% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Radio One shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Roku shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Radio One shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Roku and Radio One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku -0.61% -1.08% -0.64% Radio One -32.55% 1.85% 0.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roku and Radio One”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $4.11 billion 4.00 -$129.39 million ($0.20) -556.20 Radio One $393.67 million 0.12 -$105.39 million ($2.84) -0.38

Radio One has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radio One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Roku beats Radio One on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roku



Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls. The Devices segment provides sale of streaming players, Roku-branded TVs, smart home products and services, audio products, and related accessories as well as licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Radio One



Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of April 30, 2023, it owned and/or operated 66 broadcast stations, including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations under the Radio One tradename located in 13 urban markets. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network; and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns Interactive One, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including Cassius and Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

