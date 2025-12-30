First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Short Interest Update

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,749 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the November 30th total of 18,244 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,319,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 260,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 163,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,070. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $116.16.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries. The Index is rebalanced on a semi-annual basis. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

