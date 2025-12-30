Head-To-Head Contrast: Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) versus WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) and WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nestle and WD-40″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestle $103.78 billion 2.47 $12.36 billion N/A N/A WD-40 $619.99 million 4.40 $90.99 million $6.68 30.19

Risk & Volatility

Nestle has higher revenue and earnings than WD-40.

Nestle has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WD-40 has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Nestle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WD-40 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nestle pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. WD-40 pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WD-40 has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Nestle and WD-40’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestle N/A N/A N/A WD-40 14.68% 31.84% 17.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nestle and WD-40, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestle 1 3 1 0 2.00 WD-40 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nestle currently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.48%. WD-40 has a consensus price target of $300.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.76%. Given WD-40’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Nestle.

Summary

WD-40 beats Nestle on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestle

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products. It also offers multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike maintenance market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company provides automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol and liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand name in Australia; and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, sport retailers, and independent bike dealers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

