JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,632 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 5,361 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.67. 4,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,635. The stock has a market cap of $378.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

