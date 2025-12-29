BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 272,286 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 192,455 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 418,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,384,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 71,953 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,093,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,148 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 915,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 225,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82,327 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 420,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,363. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The trust pursues an enhanced dividend strategy, focusing on U.S. large-capitalization common stocks with a history of dividend payments. To augment income generation, BDJ may also employ an option overlay strategy, writing covered call options on select securities or indices.

Since commencing operations in 2006, BDJ has been advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

