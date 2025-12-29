Community Foundation Oregon Sells 14,797 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 14,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $33,441.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 851,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,862.34. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 5,378 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $12,100.50.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,104 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $2,484.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 859 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $1,932.75.

On Friday, December 19th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,000 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $2,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,257 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $7,328.25.

On Monday, December 15th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 5,255 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $12,033.95.

On Friday, December 12th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,250 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $5,355.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,925 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $7,224.75.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.45% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

