Suvretta Capital Management, L Purchases 77,387 Shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 77,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,081.28. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,700,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,370,620.80. The trade was a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Suvretta Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

On Friday, December 26th, Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 16,836 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $220,551.60.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $642,500.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 19,542 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $236,067.36.

On Friday, December 19th, Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 16,384 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $188,088.32.

On Thursday, December 18th, Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 10,215 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $114,816.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 1,481,481 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,993.50.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. 200,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,420. Benitec Biopharma Limited has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $456.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma Limited will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infinitum Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 435.7% during the first quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 181,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 82,057 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 75,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Benitec Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benitec Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: BNTC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene-silencing therapies for serious human diseases. The company’s proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) platform is designed to enable sustained expression of small RNA molecules that specifically target and silence disease-causing genes. By integrating RNAi sequences directly into DNA constructs, ddRNAi aims to provide a long-term therapeutic effect from a single administration.

Benitec’s lead programs include development of ddRNAi candidates for chronic hepatitis B virus infection and for certain ocular conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.